British Ambassador To Nepal Nicola Pollitt Hands Over 2.1 Million Doses Of Vaccines To Nepal

British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt handed over 2.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Minister of Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada amid a function at Ministry.

The government of Britain donated 2.1 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine to Nepal through Covax. During the program, Secretary Dr. Roshan Pokharel, spokesperson Dr. Sangeeta Kaushyala Mishra and other senior officials were also present.

Addressing the program, Minister Khatiwada reminded importance of Nepal’s relations with Britain saying the relations between the two countries strengthen over 200 years. He thanks British government for this support to save life of Nepali.