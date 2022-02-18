British Ambassador To Nepal Nicola Pollitt Hands Over 2.1 Million Doses Of Vaccines To Nepal

British Ambassador To Nepal Nicola Pollitt Hands Over 2.1 Million Doses Of Vaccines To Nepal

Feb. 18, 2022, 8:40 a.m.

British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt handed over 2.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Minister of Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada amid a function at Ministry.

The government of Britain donated 2.1 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine to Nepal through Covax. During the program, Secretary Dr. Roshan Pokharel, spokesperson Dr. Sangeeta Kaushyala Mishra and other senior officials were also present.

Addressing the program, Minister Khatiwada reminded importance of Nepal’s relations with Britain saying the relations between the two countries strengthen over 200 years. He thanks British government for this support to save life of Nepali.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Three New Political Parties Register For Local Elections
Feb 18, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 18 Across Nepal
Feb 18, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 364 New Cases 1993 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Feb 17, 2022
Political Parties Called To Registered For Local Election By Feb 27
Feb 17, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 17Across Nepal
Feb 17, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 143 COVID-19 Cases By António Guterres 15 hours, 40 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 364 New Cases 1993 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 46 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 199 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 454 New Cases 1600 Recoveries And 3 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 209 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 498 New Cases 2315 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal- China Border Shutdown In Kimathanka Affects Life Of Nepali By Agencies Feb 18, 2022
Three New Political Parties Register For Local Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2022
India Registers 30,757 New Covid-19 Cases, 541 Deaths By Agencies Feb 18, 2022
Russia Denies It Is Planning To Invade Ukraine By Agencies Feb 18, 2022
Russia Will Invade Ukraine 'In The Next Several Days': Biden By Agencies Feb 18, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75