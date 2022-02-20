Weather Forecast For February 20 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For February 20 Across Nepal

Feb. 20, 2022, 8:04 a.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region of the country/

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the country hilly regions of. Possibility of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region of the country tonight.

