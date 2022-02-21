Weather Forecast For February 21 Across Nepal

Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is possible at some places of hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions tonight.