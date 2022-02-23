Weather Forecast For February 23 Across Nepal

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain is possible at one or two places of rest of the Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the western high mountaineous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high tonight.