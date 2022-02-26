Weather Forecast For February 26 Across Nepal

Feb. 26, 2022, 8:14 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of hilly region of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly region of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of light snowfall at some places of the western high mountaineous region tonight.

