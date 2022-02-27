Professor Khatri Appointed Nepal’s Ambassador To The United States

Professor Khatri Appointed Nepal’s Ambassador To The United States

Feb. 27, 2022, 5:53 p.m.

Professor Shridhar K. Khatri has been appointed Nepal’s ambassador to the United States of America.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has appointed professor Khatri Nepal’s ambassador to the United States on the recommendation of the cabinet. Khatri has headed several think tanks in Kathmandu and Sri Lanka.

Sridhar-Khatri-744x1024.jpg

