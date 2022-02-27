Weather Forecast For February 27 Across Nepal

There will be generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region tonight.