House Of Representatives Endorses MCC With Explanatory Notes

The House of Representatives (HoR) has endorsed the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact with explanatory notes.

During the second meeting of the HoR, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma had proposed a 12-point explanatory declaration in response to the queries raised on the MCC during the deliberation on it in the first meeting of the HoR today itself.

The HoR endorsed the explanatory declaration proposal along with the MCC.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota declared that the declaration was endorsed with majority through the voice votes.

The HoR meeting has been adjourned till March 2.

Explanatory Notes: