House Of Representatives Endorses MCC With Explanatory Notes

House Of Representatives Endorses MCC With Explanatory Notes

Feb. 28, 2022, 8:14 a.m.

The House of Representatives (HoR) has endorsed the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact with explanatory notes.

During the second meeting of the HoR, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma had proposed a 12-point explanatory declaration in response to the queries raised on the MCC during the deliberation on it in the first meeting of the HoR today itself.

The HoR endorsed the explanatory declaration proposal along with the MCC.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota declared that the declaration was endorsed with majority through the voice votes.

The HoR meeting has been adjourned till March 2.

Explanatory Notes:

621ba393b2191_d1.jpg

621ba393b368e_d2.jpg

621ba393b4915_d3.jpg

621ba393b5bf5_d4.jpg

621ba393b6df7_d5_(2).jpg

621ba393b7fb7_d6.jpg

621ba393b90d7_d7.jpg

621ba393bad7d_d8.jpg

Agencies

Nepal's Parliament Ratifies US-funded $500 Million Grant Agreement
Feb 28, 2022
EU To Fund Purchases, Transfers Of Weapons To Ukraine
Feb 28, 2022
Ukraine, Russia To Hold Talks: Zelenskyy
Feb 28, 2022
India, China Echo Similar Positions On ‘Territorial Integrity’
Feb 27, 2022
Nepalis In Ukraine Are Safe: Nepalese Embassy
Feb 27, 2022

More on Economy

NEA Receives ‘Double A Plus’ Credit Rating By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
NIBL Celebrated 36th Year Of Operation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal And World Bank Signed Agreement Of $13 Million For Nepal’s Covid-19 Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
PHDCCI's India-Nepal Centre Hosted Roundtable By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Minister Bhusal Urged India To Help Build The Atmosphere For Nepal’s Energy Trade By Agencies 3 days, 22 hours ago
Nepal Imported Vaccines Worth Rs. 26 Billion In The Last Six Months By Agencies 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 49 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 119 New Cases 400 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2022
Telemedicine- A Discourse On Its Sustainability By Bishal Raj Paudyal Feb 28, 2022
Maha Shivratri 2022: Pashupatinath, Pija And Its Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2022
Nepal's Parliament Ratifies US-funded $500 Million Grant Agreement By Agencies Feb 28, 2022
US Embassy Welcomes MCC’s Ratification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75