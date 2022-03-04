Kathmandu Valley Logs 35 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 35 COVID-19 Cases

March 4, 2022, 3:48 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7091 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 35 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 35 infections, there are 25 in Kathmandu 65 in Lalitpur and 4 in Bhaktapur.

With 111 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,380

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 111 New Cases 385 Recoveries And 1 Death
Mar 04, 2022
Kathmandu Based Diplomats Expresses Solidarity With Ukraine Denouncing Russian Invasion
Mar 04, 2022
Weather Forecast For March 4 Across Nepal
Mar 04, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 70 New Cases 320 Recoveries And 3 Death
Mar 03, 2022
Nepal Received Idols From US
Mar 03, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 111 New Cases 385 Recoveries And 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 70 New Cases 320 Recoveries And 3 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 30 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 123 New Cases 321 Recoveries And 3 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 32 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 92 New Cases 354 Recoveries And 2 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

MCC RATIFICATION Crisis Averted By Keshab Poudel Mar 04, 2022
INVASION ON UKRAINE Nepal Against Russian Invasion By A Correspondent Mar 04, 2022
Government Has Bakradrishti On Madheshi Commission: Datta By Keshab Poudel Mar 04, 2022
The Science Of Mind Of Psychology: The Eastern Perspective By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Mar 04, 2022
Kathmandu Based Diplomats Expresses Solidarity With Ukraine Denouncing Russian Invasion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2022
NOC Increases The Prices Of Petroleum Products By Agencies Mar 04, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75