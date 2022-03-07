Weather Forecasting For March 7 Across Nepal

Weather Forecasting For March 7 Across Nepal

March 7, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the far western high mountainous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the central and western high mountaineous regions tonight.

