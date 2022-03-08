Nepal Weather March 8: Partly To Generally Cloudy

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

