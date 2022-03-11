Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba

Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba

March 11, 2022, 8:08 a.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said that Nepal remaining between the two giant nations: China and India, has the policy of seeking the support of both neighbors for its development endeavours and establishing balanced and friendly relations with them and it is the need too.

Addressing the program in Parsa, Prime Minister Deuba has said the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact which was recently ratified by the House would prove its significance in terms of the development of Nepal.

As he explained, the MCC is a grant from the US Government and the country would see a good pace of development ahead if it was fully utilised.

In his address to a programme organised by the Nepali Congress (NC), Parsa in Birgunj, he expressed his hope that the proper utilisation of the aid would provide a ground for other prosperous nations in the world too for investing and helping us fight unemployment, poverty and economic backwardness.

The programme was organised to mark the certificate handover ceremony to office-bearers and members of the party’s new district working committee reports RSS.

Agencies

India’s Assembly Elections: BJP Wins Four States, Congress Faces Humiliating Defeat
Mar 11, 2022
Russian-Ukraine Foreign Minister Talks: No Breakthrough For Ceasefire
Mar 11, 2022
Elections Results Of Five State Assembly Election In India Will Come Out Today
Mar 10, 2022
Ukraine President Accused Russia Attaching Maternity Hospital
Mar 10, 2022
South Korea Presidential Race: Yoon Suk-yeol Wins South Korean Presidency
Mar 10, 2022

More on News

French Delegation Calls On PM Deuba And Speaker Sapkota By Agencies 1 day, 20 hours ago
American Ambassador Berry Meet Minister Karki By Agencies 1 day, 20 hours ago
US Development Finance Corporation Joins Nepal-focused Dolma Impact Fund II By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
We Must Prioritize Girls In Our COVID-19 Recovery: UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
India To Provide Air Service To Nepalis In Ukraine To Back Home By Agencies 5 days, 21 hours ago
NOC Increases The Prices Of Petroleum Products By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Build Back Better And The Preservation Of Amar Narayan Temple - Tansen (Palpa)! By Shanker Man Singh Mar 11, 2022
Nepal And China Share A Bond Of Friendship: President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2022
Kathmandu Under A Pollution By Fanny Jonckeau Mar 11, 2022
Nepal And Turkey Agree To Expand Bilateral Trade And Investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2022
India’s Assembly Elections: BJP Wins Four States, Congress Faces Humiliating Defeat By Agencies Mar 11, 2022
Russian-Ukraine Foreign Minister Talks: No Breakthrough For Ceasefire By Agencies Mar 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75