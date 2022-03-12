Himalaya Airlines Completes 7 Years Of Operation

Himalaya Airlines completed 07 years of operation on Mar 09, 2022. The 7th anniversary was celebrated internally amongst H9 family members.
On this occasion, we are pleased to announce a photo competition "CLICK & SHARE WITH H9" for our passengers, stakeholders and supporters wherein one lucky winner get a chance to win a Round Trip Ticket to any of the H9 sectors except China sectors
VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75