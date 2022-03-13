COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Cases and 192 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Cases and 192 Recoveries

March 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

With 59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,932.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 6306 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 59 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 6 people in 1641 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 4917 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 98 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4819 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 35 are admitted to the ICU and 6 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 192 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 961070 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.26 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday recorded no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,950.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Addressed Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Mar 13, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 27 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 13, 2022
Elections Commission Sets Expenditure For Local Level Candidates
Mar 13, 2022
Nepal Weather March 13: Chances Of Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places
Mar 13, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 17New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 12, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 27 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 17New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 30 New Cases and 192 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 21New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 62 New Cases, 189 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 32New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Addressed Antalya Diplomacy Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
Replace LPG Using Electric Devices: Minister Bhusal By Agencies Mar 13, 2022
China Agrees To Allow 14 Large Chinese Containers Daily To Rashuwagadhi By Agencies Mar 13, 2022
Elections Commission Sets Expenditure For Local Level Candidates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
India Reported 3612 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday By Agencies Mar 13, 2022
United Nations Says Over 579 Civilians Including 42 Children Killed In Ukraine By Agencies Mar 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75