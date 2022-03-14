COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 50 New Cases and 148 Recoveries

March 14, 2022, 5:25 p.m.

With 50 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 977,982.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 3539 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 50 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 8 people in 1879 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 4819 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 68 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4751 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 30 are admitted to the ICU and 6 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 148 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 961070 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.26 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday recorded no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,950.

