Supreme Court Sends The Writ Petition Nepal And 14 Others For Full Bench

Supreme Court Sends The Writ Petition Nepal And 14 Others For Full Bench

March 14, 2022, 7:24 a.m.

The Supreme Court (SC) has sent the writ petition registered by the main opposition CPN (UML) against 14 lawmakers including Madhav Kumar Nepal for the full hearing in the apex court.

UML Chair KP Sharma Oli has filed a case at the SC seeking action against the 14 lawmakers arguing they worked against the party's statute, norms and processes.

An interim order was sought for in the writ petition."As the written responses of the defendants have been received, there is no point in speaking in the meantime. So, an order has been made for the full hearing," informed SC information officer Devendra Dhakal.

Now, the process will move forward as per processes the internal software of the SC.

"Its date will be fixed after it is published in the weekly notice and hearing," he said, adding, "It is determined by when, which day, and what kinds of cases are heard."

Agencies

Russia Attacks Ukrainian Military Base In Western Part
Mar 14, 2022
Replace LPG Using Electric Devices: Minister Bhusal
Mar 13, 2022
China Agrees To Allow 14 Large Chinese Containers Daily To Rashuwagadhi
Mar 13, 2022
India Reported 3612 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday
Mar 13, 2022
United Nations Says Over 579 Civilians Including 42 Children Killed In Ukraine
Mar 13, 2022

More on News

Saudi Foreign Minister To Pay Two Days Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Addressed Antalya Diplomacy Forum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 38 minutes ago
Elections Commission Sets Expenditure For Local Level Candidates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Needs Support Of India And China For Its Development: PM Deuba By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
French Delegation Calls On PM Deuba And Speaker Sapkota By Agencies 4 days, 16 hours ago
American Ambassador Berry Meet Minister Karki By Agencies 4 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Supplies Additional 35 MW Electricity To Ambe Steel Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Military Base In Western Part By Agencies Mar 14, 2022
Weather Forecast For March 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 14, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 27 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 59 New Cases and 192 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2022
Replace LPG Using Electric Devices: Minister Bhusal By Agencies Mar 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75