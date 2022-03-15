COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 57 New Cases and 130 Recoveries

March 15, 2022, 5:27 p.m.

With 57 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,044.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, In 4,734 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 57 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 26 people in 3,150 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 4,746 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 75 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4,671 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 30 are admitted to the ICU and six are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 130 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 961,348 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday added zero COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,950.

