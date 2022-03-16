UN Reports Over 3 Million Ukrainian Refugees Arrive In Neighboring Countries

Over 3 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighboring countries, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said.

According to the agency, the number of people who fled Ukraine between February 24 and March 15 has reached 3,000,381.

A total of 1,830,711 people fled to Poland, 459,485 - to Romania, 337,315 - to Moldova, 267,570 - to Hungary.