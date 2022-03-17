Meteorological Analysis For March 17 Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.
VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75