Kiran Sakha Reelected President Of Nepal USA Chamber

Kiran Sakha Reelected President Of Nepal USA Chamber

March 18, 2022, 9 p.m.

Minister of Information and Communication Gyanendra Bahadur Karki inaugurated the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Nepal USA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NUSACCI)/

Nepal USA Chamber of Commerce Nepal USA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NUSACCI) reelected Kiran Sakha as its president and also elected a new executive committee. Eight executive members also elected unopposed including senior advocate Gandhi Pandit, Brindabanman Pradhanang and Birendra Rajkarnicar,

According to The U. S. Embassy Facebook homepage, Chargé d‘Affaires Manny Micaller attended the annual general meeting of NUSACCI, a Nepali business association established in 1995 and comprised of 80+ Nepali firms that seek to do business in the United States.

US chamber of commerce .jpg

Micaller highlighted NUSACCI’s support for the job-creating and economy-boosting Millennium Challenge Corporation - MCC Compact at a time when there was an inundation of disinformation and misinformation against it. Micaller commended NUSACCI’s principled stance which showcased corporate responsibility.

He noted American companies such as Visa, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, McDonald's, Goldman Sachs, and others were demonstrating the importance of global social responsibility. Within the last month, those American companies closed locations or paused their operations in Russia in support of the Ukrainian people.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 8 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 18, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 392 Recoveries
Mar 18, 2022
Meteorological Analysis For March 18 Across Nepal
Mar 18, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 9 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 17, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 220 Recoveries
Mar 17, 2022

More on Economy

Energy Minister Bhusal Inaugurates New Butwal Sub-Station By Agencies 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
Nepal’s Second Largest Substation Comes Into Operation By Agencies 17 hours, 40 minutes ago
All Households In Karnali Will Get Electricity In Next Two Years: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
Nepal,ADB Conduct Joint Review Of Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
NEA Supplies Additional 35 MW Electricity To Ambe Steel Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago
Replace LPG Using Electric Devices: Minister Bhusal By Agencies 5 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 8 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 12 New Cases And 392 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2022
Caste-based Practices Decreased But Not Momentum: A Review Of The Studies Commissioned By FCD By Dr. Man Bahadur Bk Mar 18, 2022
Holi Festival In Kathmandu By Fanny Jonckeau Mar 18, 2022
Israel Detected New Variant Of Covid-19 By Agencies Mar 18, 2022
Russia Has No Plan For Occupation of Ukrainian Territory: Russian Foreign Ministry By Agencies Mar 18, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75