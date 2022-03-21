India Supported Constructing a School Building In Taplejung

India Supported Constructing a School Building In Taplejung

March 21, 2022, 6:26 p.m.

Rohit Mishra, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu along with Yogesh Bhattarai, Member of Parliament, House of Representatives inaugurated new school building of Shree Sinam Higher Secondary School at Sinam in Taplejung District.

Former member of Constituent Assembly Bhupendra Thebe, officials from local government representatives, local community leaders, teachers, other officials, parents and children were also present during the inauguration.

This is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of “India@75 AzadiKaAmritMahaotsav” which celebrates 75years of India’s independence.

Pic 3 (1).jpg

Two new buildings for the school have been constructed at a cost of NRs. 31.00 million under India-Nepal Development Cooperation with Government of India’s financial assistance. The school, set up in 1950, currently has 1600 students.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 467 projects. Amongst these, 78 Projects are in Province-1, including two projects in Taplejung District. In additionto these, Government of India has gifted 7 ambulances to various health posts in the district.

As close neighbors, India and Nepal share wide-ranging & multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people in priority sector

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Foreign Minister To Pay 3 Days Visit To Nepal
Mar 21, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 41 New Cases And 147 Recoveries
Mar 21, 2022
Nepal-India 132 kV Cross Border Transmission Line Connecting Uttar Pradesh And Rupandehi Will Complete By July, 2022
Mar 21, 2022
Bhutan Suspended Import Of Electricity From India After Tala Project Start Generation
Mar 21, 2022

More on National

Chinese Foreign Minister To Pay 3 Days Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepal’s Priority Is Storage Project: PM Deuba By Agencies 1 day, 16 hours ago
Nepal Receives Two Cultural Artifacts In London By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Building Inaugurated In Bhojpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Holi Festival In Kathmandu By Fanny Jonckeau 3 days, 11 hours ago
Restore Water Supply From Melamchi By Mid-April: Minister Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 16 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 41 New Cases And 147 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2022
Nepal-India 132 kV Cross Border Transmission Line Connecting Uttar Pradesh And Rupandehi Will Complete By July, 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2022
Bhutan Suspended Import Of Electricity From India After Tala Project Start Generation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2022
India Logs 1761 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 127 Related Deaths By Agencies Mar 21, 2022
Russian Army Agrees To Open Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine By Agencies Mar 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75