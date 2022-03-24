Kathmandu Valley Registers 10 New COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 3881 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 10 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 10 infections, Kathmandu recorded 9 and Bhaktapur 1.

With 32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,297.