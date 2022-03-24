Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly And Mountain Regions

Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly And Mountain Regions

March 24, 2022, 7:28 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

