Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi In Kathmandu

At the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi came here for a three-day official visit to Nepal.

The visiting Minister will hold delegation-level bilateral talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka on 26 March 2022.