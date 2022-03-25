Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi In Kathmandu

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi In Kathmandu

March 25, 2022, 8:50 p.m.

State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi arrived in Kathmandu this afternoon for a three-day official visit. The visiting dignitary was accorded warm welcome by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal at TIA.

FOsP5DCVgAUZJXf.jpg

At the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi came here for a three-day official visit to Nepal.

Upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport, Mr. Wang Yi was received by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visiting Minister will hold delegation-level bilateral talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Narayan Khadka on 26 March 2022.

