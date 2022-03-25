Isoalted Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to continue at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to continue at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.