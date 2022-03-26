India Records 1,938 New Covid Cases

India Records 1,938 New Covid Cases

March 26, 2022, 7:58 a.m.

India has recorded a total of 1,938 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,30,14,687. According to Union health ministry data, the active cases declined further to 22,427 today.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, it showed.

A reduction of 2,531 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent, the ministry said.

Agencies

Russian Forces Intensifies Attack In Southern Ukraine
Mar 26, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister In New Delhi
Mar 25, 2022
UNICEF Says More Than 4.3 Million Children Displaced In Ukraine
Mar 25, 2022
North Korea Claims Successful Launch Of New Missile
Mar 25, 2022
Supply Gas To Unfriendly Countries For Rubles Only: Putin
Mar 24, 2022

More on India

Chinese Foreign Minister In New Delhi By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
India Logs 1761 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 127 Related Deaths By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago
India Reports 2,075 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 71 Deaths By Agencies 6 days, 6 hours ago
India Logs 2,528 New Covid Cases And 149 Deaths By Agencies 1 week ago
India Reported 3612 New Covid-19 Cases On Saturday By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
India’s Assembly Elections: BJP Wins Four States, Congress Faces Humiliating Defeat By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

NEPAL-CHIAN RELATIONS: Bumpy Road By Keshab Poudel Mar 26, 2022
Nepal Is For Safe, Orderly, And Regular Migration. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2022
Russian Forces Intensifies Attack In Southern Ukraine By Agencies Mar 26, 2022
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2022
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2022
PM Deuba To Address BIMSTEC Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75