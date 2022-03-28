NRNA Elects New Executive Committee Unanimously

NRNA Elects New Executive Committee Unanimously

March 28, 2022, 7:37 a.m.

The 10th Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) International General Assembly and NRN Global Conference started on Saturday in the Capital has concluded by issuing a14-point declaration Sunday.

The NRNA convention has unanimously selected a new executive committee under the chairmanship of Dr. Badri KC, Kul Acharya and Rabina Thapa.

Inaugurating the conference, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged the Non-Resident Nepalis to use the capital, technology, business knowledge, skills and abilities acquired abroad for the transformation of the country.

Prime Minister Deuba said huge quantity of capital and technology was needed for the rapid transformation and sustainable development of the country and expressed confidence that NRNs would play a complementary role in it.

“The NRNA has acted as a bridge to spread Nepali language, culture, traditions, art and literature abroad and also to pass it on to future generations. Continuing this in the coming days, I am confident that you will proactively conduct our activities that can promote Nepali soil and culture in foreign lands as well,” he said.

The NRNA has said that non-resident Nepalis around the world are committed to mobilise skills, capital and technology in the interest of Nepal and Nepalis to make the basic slogan of “Once Nepali, Ever Nepali” meaningful.

It has been requested to take steps to reform the legal framework for the mobilization of the investment established by the Nepal Development Fund to attract Rs. 10 billion.

