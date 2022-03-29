65 Percent Of Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Nepal

The government is intensifying vaccination campaign in full swing as it aims to fully vaccinate 100 per cent of those above 18 years by mid-April. To meet the target the government needs to vaccinate another 18 per cent of the people above 18 years of age within two weeks.

Dr. Sangita Mishra, spokesperson at the MoHP, asked all above 12 years of age to get vaccinated. “No one is safe unless everyone is, so all the citizens are requested to get vaccinated without delay,” she added. The government has secured sufficient doses of vaccines and people should contact with respective ward office and get the jab, said Dr. Mishra.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), of the total population, 21,984,499 people had received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and that 18,987,229 had received their full dose as of Monday. In total, 106,097 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The daily reports that Nepal administered AstraZeneca ,Vero Cell Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson and Fizer vaccine of the United States of America.