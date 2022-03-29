65 Percent Of Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Nepal

65 Percent Of Population Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Nepal

March 29, 2022, 7:36 a.m.

The government is intensifying vaccination campaign in full swing as it aims to fully vaccinate 100 per cent of those above 18 years by mid-April. To meet the target the government needs to vaccinate another 18 per cent of the people above 18 years of age within two weeks.

Dr. Sangita Mishra, spokesperson at the MoHP, asked all above 12 years of age to get vaccinated. “No one is safe unless everyone is, so all the citizens are requested to get vaccinated without delay,” she added. The government has secured sufficient doses of vaccines and people should contact with respective ward office and get the jab, said Dr. Mishra.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), of the total population, 21,984,499 people had received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and that 18,987,229 had received their full dose as of Monday. In total, 106,097 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The daily reports that Nepal administered AstraZeneca ,Vero Cell Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson and Fizer vaccine of the United States of America.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Over 17 Million To Vote In Local Polls On May 13
Mar 29, 2022
Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
Mar 29, 2022
Nepal’s PM Deuba Will Start Official Visit Of India From April 1
Mar 28, 2022
Japan Hands Over New Health Post In Rolpa District
Mar 28, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 28, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 3 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 23 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 319 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 27 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 15 New Cases And 215 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 3 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 210 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

MELAMCHI WATER SUPPLY Certainly Uncertain By A Correspondent Mar 29, 2022
Over 17 Million To Vote In Local Polls On May 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2022
Russian-Ukrainian To Hold Face To Face Talks In Istanbul On March 29 By Agencies Mar 29, 2022
Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2022
Nepal’s PM Deuba Will Start Official Visit Of India From April 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2022
Japan Hands Over New Health Post In Rolpa District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75