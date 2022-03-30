Over 200,000 Nepalese Benefited Under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation

March 30, 2022, 5:40 p.m.

The 57th Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day was celebrated by the Embassy of India on 29 Mar 2022 in Kathmandu.

Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra hosted the event and welcomed the ITEC alumni who did their higher education or training in various reputed institutes of India

Minister of Education Devendra Paudel was the Chief Guest for the event, and General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army was the Special Guest.

Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra felicitated Special Guest for the event General Prabhu Ram Sharma, COAS Nepali Army and Honorary General of the Indian Army.

Similarly, ambassador Kwatra also felicitated senior ITEC alumni Prof. Dr. Ram Kewal Shah, Vice-Chancellor, Madhesh Institute of Health Sciences, Janakpurdham for their outstanding services towards the country and in recognition of their achievements which exemplified the highest standards of training imparted through ITEC.

The ITEC alumni, including retired officers of the Nepali Army and Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, Secretary Water and Energy Commission, fondly reminisced about their time spent training with various civilian and Defense Institutions in India.

The Ambassador also highlighted that under ITEC, Nepal has been one of the most active participants and recipient of the various training programmes. In 57 years of its existence, more than 2,00,000 people world-wide have been directly benefitted, while several thousand Nepali citizens have been trained under tailor-made ITEC courses designed to meet the specific requirements of Nepal during the last 15 years.

Minister Devendra Paudel also lauded the efforts of the Embassy of India for providing uninterrupted training through eITEC courses during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown ensuring continuity for Nepali ITEC students.

