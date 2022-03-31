Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Kathmandu,Pokhara And Eastern Nepal .

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province tonight.