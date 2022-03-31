Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Kathmandu,Pokhara And Eastern Nepal .

Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Kathmandu,Pokhara And Eastern Nepal .

March 31, 2022, 7:27 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at a few places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

7.5 Million Children Faces Devastating Impact In Ukraine: UNICEF
Mar 31, 2022
Global Clean Cooking Explorer For Nepal Launched
Mar 30, 2022
PM Deuba Stresses To Give New Life Into BIMSTEC
Mar 30, 2022
Over 200,000 Nepalese Benefited Under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation
Mar 30, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 8 New COVID-19 Cases
Mar 30, 2022

More on Weather

Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Brief Rain Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Isoalted Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Chinese Foreign Minister Yi’s Shivapuri Hiking By Keshab Poudel Mar 31, 2022
India Reports 1233 Covid-19 New Cases And 31 Deaths By Agencies Mar 31, 2022
7.5 Million Children Faces Devastating Impact In Ukraine: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 31, 2022
Global Clean Cooking Explorer For Nepal Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
PM Deuba Stresses To Give New Life Into BIMSTEC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022
Over 200,000 Nepalese Benefited Under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75