Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madesh And Province 1

April 1, 2022, 7:04 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

