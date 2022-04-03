Generally Cloudy In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

April 3, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at some places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

