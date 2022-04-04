Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At Gandaki And Bagmati Province

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight,