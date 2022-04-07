Kathmandu Valley Reports 1 New COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Reports 1 New COVID-19 Cases

April 7, 2022, 4:38 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 2819 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 1 infections, Kathmandu recorded 1..

With 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 978,545.

