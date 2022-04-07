Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Bagmati

Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Bagmati

April 7, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at some places of hilly regions of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly region of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Province 1 and at one or two places of hilly region of Gandaki Province tonight.

