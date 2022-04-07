There Is No Load Shedding In Any Industries: Kulman Ghising

April 7, 2022, 8:15 a.m.

Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising clarified that there is no problem of load shedding in any industry at present.

He said that the problem has been solved now even though power supply was cut short for one or two days due to an inconvenient situation in power management a few days ago.

“Currently, there is no load shedding in any industry. In some places, one or two hours of power outages occur during peak hours and transmission lines disturbed. There is no load shedding anywhere else,” he said.

He said that electricity is being managed by importing about 25 per cent from India in dry season. The import of electricity from India also decreased significantly during this dry season compared to last year’s dry season, he said.

He said that 200 to 400 MW is being imported as per the requirement. He said that even if it has to be imported in the dry season, it has to be sold in the rainy season.

The production capacity has reached 2,100 MW in the rainy season. It is certain that the production capacity of the rainy season will reach 2,300 MW by adding 200 MW to the power grid this fiscal year, said Ghising.

