Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Hilly Regions

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas of rest of the Provinces and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of Province 1 and and at a few places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.