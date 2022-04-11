Melamchi Project To Distribute Water To Kathmandu From Next Week

Following almost nine months of devastation of project headwork, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur is inaugurating Melmachi Drinking Water Project diverting water to the tunnel.

Devastating floods of Melamchi River destroyed the headwork and a portion of tunnel last June. The project stopped the supplying the water after the flood washed out its infrastructures. However, the flood did not damage the tunnel because it was shut down to test the tunnel.

According to senior divisional engineer Padma Bahadur Kunwar, it will take 10 to15 days to reach the water in Sundarijal. He said that it will take 15 days to reach water in Kathmandu in accordance to the standard protocol.

He said that the project will discharge 65 liter water per-second in the tunnel.