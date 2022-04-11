Melamchi Project To Distribute Water To Kathmandu From Next Week

Melamchi Project To Distribute Water To Kathmandu From Next Week

April 11, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

Following almost nine months of devastation of project headwork, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur is inaugurating Melmachi Drinking Water Project diverting water to the tunnel.

Devastating floods of Melamchi River destroyed the headwork and a portion of tunnel last June. The project stopped the supplying the water after the flood washed out its infrastructures. However, the flood did not damage the tunnel because it was shut down to test the tunnel.

According to senior divisional engineer Padma Bahadur Kunwar, it will take 10 to15 days to reach the water in Sundarijal. He said that it will take 15 days to reach water in Kathmandu in accordance to the standard protocol.

He said that the project will discharge 65 liter water per-second in the tunnel.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chaudhary Group Dismissed Media Report Regarding Its Influence Suspending Governor
Apr 11, 2022
Toastmaster Nepal’s Annual Conference Concluded, Shristi K.C Wins Communicator Award 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Lalitpur Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases
Apr 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 46 Recoveries
Apr 11, 2022
NBA Asks Banks Not To Open LC To Import Of Vehicles, Gold And Silver
Apr 11, 2022

More on National

ELECTIONS EXPENDITURE Questions Of Accountability By Keshab Poudel 10 hours, 9 minutes ago
DEUBA’S INDIA VISIT Warming Relations By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal Centered Sudy On Water, Energy, Food, And Ecosystem Will Be Held By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
ICIMOD, NMA Signed MoU For Strategic Partnership By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
India To Fund School Building, Health Posts And Irrigation Canal Construction In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Launch Of A Solidarity Collection Of Skate Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Pakistan’s Parliament Elected Shehbaz Sharif As New Prime Minister By Agencies Apr 11, 2022
Chaudhary Group Dismissed Media Report Regarding Its Influence Suspending Governor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2022
Toastmaster Nepal’s Annual Conference Concluded, Shristi K.C Wins Communicator Award 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2022
Lalitpur Reports 18 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 22 New Cases And 46 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2022
NBA Asks Banks Not To Open LC To Import Of Vehicles, Gold And Silver By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75