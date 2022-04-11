Toastmaster Nepal’s Annual Conference Concluded, Shristi K.C Wins Communicator Award 2022

Shristi K.C declared the winner of the Communicator Award 2022 amid a function. Every year, a non-Toastmaster is also honored with an award of 'Communicator Award' for their communication and leadership contributions. This year,. Shristi K.C., renowned motivational speaker and the founder of Blind Rocks! was bestowed with the award for her contribution. She lost her eyesight due to Glaucoma at the age of 16 but she did not let that become a barrier to her dreams. She is a gold medalist in both Intermediate and Bachelor levels. She undertook a leadership course for social visionaries in Kanthari International, Kerala India in 2012 where she still works as a visiting catalyst. A biopic named Blind Rocks based on her life was also released worldwide in 2018.

Shristi K.C. said, "I am honored to receive this award, it really feels good when you are loved and recognized for your hard work and dedication. This award has given me more motivation to keep doing what I do. Also, I will join the Toastmasters Nepal this year",

Keynote speech delivered by actress Manisha Koirala, Toastmasters Nepal has successfully concluded CITATION 2022, the annual conference on April 9, Saturday, at Aloft Kathmandu, Thamel. Around 450 members from corporations, professional organizations, and other communities attended the conference from all over Nepal.

The keynote speaker for the conference was actress Manisha Koirala. Ms. Koirala is actively involved in social work, specifically working with organizations to promote women's rights, prevention of violence against women, and also to prevent the human trafficking of Nepali girls for prostitution. She was appointed as a UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador for India in September 1999. After her cancer treatment in 2013 May, Koirala is using her celebrity status and personal story to inspire others who are battling the dreaded disease.

Distinguished Toastmaster Ranjit Acharya, District Director of District 41 which comprises of clubs in North and East India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan said, "It was a historic event and a great learning opportunity. I hope all of our members took full advantage of the networking opportunity. This has definitely helped to bring all the Toastmasters closer as one, empowering each other. I am proud to be leading the world's largest District in Toastmasters International, it is proud of the entire Nepal Toastmasters fraternity."

Distinguished Toastmaster SumanShakya, Club Growth Director of District 41 said, “Citation 2022 was the largest gathering of Toastmasters in Nepal as yet for a day full of learning, networking, and, helping each other become a better version of themselves. We are growing each day and new clubs are opening in Nepal making us stronger with 56 clubs. We have now opened a Nepali language club too.”

Distinguished Toastmaster Ankur Yadav, Program Quality Director of District 41 said," I am very delighted to have attended Citation 2022 which is a remarkable event for all of us in District 41. I am very happy to see Nepali Toastmasters spirit of oneness.

Distinguished Toastmaster Moon Pradhan coordinator of the Nepal Toastmaster liaison office coordinated the entire event.

Toastmasters from India and Bangladesh also attended the event. The event was also peppered with lighter sessions where Toastmasters showcased their music and cultural talents.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that enhances public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., USA, the organization's membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.

The world needs leaders. Leaders head families, coach teams, run businesses, and mentor others. These leaders must not only accomplish but must also communicate. By regularly giving speeches, gaining feedback, leading teams, and guiding others to achieve their goals in a supportive atmosphere, leaders emerge from the Toastmasters program. Every Toastmaster's journey begins with a single speech. During their journey, they learn to tell their stories. They listen and answer. They plan and lead. They give feedback—and accept it. Through our community of learners, they find their path to leadership.