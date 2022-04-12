Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1,Bagmati And Gandaki

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.