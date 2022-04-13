Kathmandu To Receive Malamchi Water From 27 April

Kathmandu To Receive Malamchi Water From 27 April

April 13, 2022, 9:10 a.m.

After diverting the water from the Melamchi River to the tunnel, the hope to receive water from the Melamchi has intensified again among the residents of Kathmandu.

As Minister of Drinking Water Umakanta Chaudhary touched the switch at Melamchi, the water has started to divert into the tunnel. Following the completion of clearance of debris from the head and reconstruction of other structures, the board diverted the water to the tunnel.

The project will supply 160 million liters of water to Kathmandu Valley through a 26-kilometer long tunnel which was completed last year.

According to board, it will take 12-15 days to fill the tunnel. “We will discharge water in Sundarijal by 27 April for the distribution in Kathmandu,” said Executive Director Bashudev Paudel. However, He said that it took 13 days last year. He said that the board is discharging 265 liters of water per second to the tunnel.

According to Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited, they will distribute the water through the old and new pipe once the water reaches in Sundarijal Treatment plant.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

MD Ghising Requested Local Leaders To Remove Obstruction Created In Gajryang-New Khimti transmission line
Apr 13, 2022
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki
Apr 13, 2022
MECS ECO Workshop Stresses For e-Cooking In Nepal To Replace LPG
Apr 12, 2022
Assam Rifle’s Director General Paid A Courtesy Call To COAS General Sharma
Apr 12, 2022
Energy Minister Bhusal Meets Canadian And Austrian Ambassadors, Exchanged Views
Apr 12, 2022

More on National

MECS ECO Workshop Stresses For e-Cooking In Nepal To Replace LPG By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 38 minutes ago
Assam Rifle’s Director General Paid A Courtesy Call To COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 23 minutes ago
Energy Minister Bhusal Meets Canadian And Austrian Ambassadors, Exchanged Views By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 33 minutes ago
EU AMBASSADORS Visit To Remote Nepal By A Correspondent 23 hours, 27 minutes ago
CHINESE FM’S VISIT Hiking Diplomacy By Keshab Poudel 23 hours, 40 minutes ago
Melamchi Project To Distribute Water To Kathmandu From Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

MD Ghising Requested Local Leaders To Remove Obstruction Created In Gajryang-New Khimti transmission line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2022
Remittances Continue To Slump, BOP Deficit Rises: Nepal Rastra Bank By Agencies Apr 13, 2022
United Nations Reports 1,892 Civilians Killed In Ukraine By Agencies Apr 13, 2022
Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2022
Lalitpur Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 23 New Cases And 37Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75