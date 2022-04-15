Mahabir Jayanti Observed In Nepal

Followers of lord Mahabir celebrated Mahavir Jayanti organizing various programs across the country. On the occasion, Jain religious followers worshipped and pray lord Mahabir at Jain Temple in Kathmandu.

Lord Mahavir was the Jain religion’s 24th Tirthankara (Third Tirthankara. The term Tirthankar refers to 24 individuals who reached enlightenment via penance in Jainism.

Mahavir Jayanti celebrates the birth of Mahavira, a contemporary of the Buddha, and the 24th and last Tirthankara (great sages).

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, programs are held in various locations. On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, several activities were held in Rourkela, Odisha.

People have used the phrase “living and letting live” to call on society to stop killing animals and stop eating non-vegetarian food to make a plea to society.

He was born on the thirteenth day of the rising moon in the Chaitra month in the Bihar district of Vaishali. People generally assume that he was born in 599 BC and later died at the age of 72 in 527 BC, corresponding to his birth year. Celebrate this auspicious day by exchanging quotes, photographs, and well-wishes with others.

History of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavira, known originally as Vardhamana, was born in either 599 BC or 615 BC. The Digambar school of Jainism say that Lord Mahavira was born in the year 615 BC, but the Swetambaras believe that He was born in 599 BC. However, both sects believe that Mahavira was the son of Siddhartha and Trisala.

According to the legend, Devananda, wife of a Brahmin named Rishabhdeva, conceived him, but the gods transferred the embryo to the womb of Trisala.

According to Swetambara sect, the expectant mother was believed to have seen 14 auspicious dreams. (According to Digambara sect it was 16 dreams). Astrologers interpreted these dreams and predicted that the child would be either an emperor or a Teerthankar.

For over a decade, he was an ascetic, wandering about, begging for food, and wearing little. Then he found enlightenment, became a Tirthankara and taught for 30 years before his death.

The present-day ascetic religion of Jainism revers Mahavira as their key prophet. Practised by over 3.5 million people, Jainism. They follow a path of non-violence towards all living beings. Some may wear face masks to prevent the chance of inadvertently killing an insect while breathing in.