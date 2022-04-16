Nepal Government Has Accepted USD 659 Millions In Grant Aid From The United States

April 16, 2022, 8:06 a.m.

The government has accepted USD 659 million in grant aid from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

This information was given by the government spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki while announcing the decision of the cabinet meeting held on April 13.

He said that the decision was made to accept 659 million dollars in grants from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The meeting also decided to accept a concessional loan of USD 150 million from the World Bank Group's International Development Association.

Similarly, the meeting has decided to appoint Additional Inspector General of Armed Police Pushpa Ram KC as the Inspector General of the Armed Police Force and to accept the resignation of Ram Adhar Kapar, Chairman of National Housing Company Limited.

