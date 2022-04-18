Weather Analysis: Generally Cloudy In Hills And Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal

April 18, 2022, 7 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

