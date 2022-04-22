India Reports 2380 New Covid-19 On Thursday

India reports 2,380 new COVID19 cases on Thursday. According to Indian Health Ministry, active caseload is at 13,433.

Delhi on Thursday alone reported 965 fresh Coronavirus cases and one death, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.71 per cent respectively according to data released by the state health department.

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 507 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.20 million and vaccinations to over 11.20 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 507,015,168 and 6,207,545, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,202,915,650.

According to international media report, the World Health Organization says that the number of reported new COVID-19 cases worldwide decreased by nearly a quarter last week, continuing a decline since the end of March.

The Geneva-based U.N. health agency said in a weekly report that nearly 5.59 million cases were reported between April 11 and 17, 24% fewer than in the previous week. The number of newly reported deaths dropped 21% to 18,215. WHO said new cases declined in every region, though only by 2% in the Americas. The report was dated late Wednesday and sent to journalists on Thursday.