US Congressional Delegation In Nepal

April 23, 2022, 9:32 a.m.

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry welcomed a US Congressional delegation led by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand delegation members who arrived in Kathmandu on Friday as a part of three-day visit to Nepal.

“In the week we celebrate 75 years of official U.S.-Nepal diplomatic ties, it's an absolute honor to welcome the U.S. Congressional delegation led by Kirsten Gillibrand and includes Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Cory Booker, Mark Kelly, & Representative Mondaire Jones to Kathmandu,” tweets ambassador Berry.

The delegation includes Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Cory Booker, Mark Kelly, and Representative Mondaire Jones.

"Their visit is a testament that Nepal is an important partner to the United States due to our shared democratic values, people-to-people ties, and 75 years of diplomatic partnership," said the US Embassy in Kathmandu.

The visit is taking place on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Nepal-US diplomatic ties. The visit will focus on the discussions about Russia's invasion on Ukraine and other issues of regional and global concerns.

Nepal opposed Russian invasion of Ukraine and backs UN resolution condemning Russian.

