Weather Analysis: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hill Areas

April 23, 2022, 8:07 a.m.

There will be light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

