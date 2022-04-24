Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In The Hilly Region Of Province 1.

April 24, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to continue at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

