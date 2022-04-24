Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In The Hilly Region Of Province 1.

Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to continue at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

