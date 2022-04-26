Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the countr

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province tonight.