Sirjana Singh Is A Humble And Ready To Work At Grass Root Level: Yogendra Sakya

In his endorsement to Nepali Congress Candidate Sirjajana Singh for the mayor of Kathmandu renowned hotelier Yogendra Shakya said that Kathmandu needs a mayor with fresh face and mind. Endorsing the Sirjana Singh as a candidate, he writes in his face book wall that all of us are looking for fresh faces and minds, but also someone who possess the influence and the backing to bring a change!!

"I have had the pleasure of working with Mrs Sirjana Singh in constructing a “Sradanjali Bhavan” next to Shovabhagbati. This was done with 100% Nepalese donations. "

"Inspire of being the wife of a deputy prime minister and a very respected, old member of the Nepali Congress Party, she was so humble and ever ready to work with the grassroots level. She was a real mother of the committee, gentle but determined with a clear mind of her own!! She deserves full credit for being behind all of us in completion of the building."

"I believe she was active in politics much before her marriage with Prakash Man Singh. But since the whole family was busy in the Grand Old Party, she took the house hold responsibility as a supportive wife, a daughter in law and a loving mother to her two sons. Now that she has her two daughters in law to look after the Chaksi Bari family, couldn’t have been a better time for her to start from where she left."

